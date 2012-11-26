West Michigan Celebrates Holidays With City Trees

Posted 9:30 AM, November 26, 2012, by , Updated at 10:03AM, November 26, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –

Grand Rapids welcomed a 40-foot tree into the city Monday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Plaza.

The blue spruce holiday tree arrived around 7 a.m. strung with more than 40,000 LED lights.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 30, in the evening.

Zeeland will also start their holiday celebrations on Monday with a lighting ceremony for the city’s tree that the mayor will lead. This is the first time the city has had an official tree, which is on display at the northwest corner of Church and Main Streets.

Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade will follow the lighting ceremony around 6:15 p.m. It will feature Santa Claus as well as a marching band and other groups.

