West Michigan Celebrates Holidays With City Trees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –

Grand Rapids welcomed a 40-foot tree into the city Monday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Plaza.

The blue spruce holiday tree arrived around 7 a.m. strung with more than 40,000 LED lights.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 30, in the evening.

Zeeland will also start their holiday celebrations on Monday with a lighting ceremony for the city’s tree that the mayor will lead. This is the first time the city has had an official tree, which is on display at the northwest corner of Church and Main Streets.

Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade will follow the lighting ceremony around 6:15 p.m. It will feature Santa Claus as well as a marching band and other groups.