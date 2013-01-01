Ex-Husband Arrested After Woman’s Bedroom Set On Fire

Posted 8:25 AM, January 1, 2013, by , Updated at 08:28AM, January 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich — Police arrested a woman’s ex-husband early Monday after he allegedly broke into her home and set a fire in her bedroom.

At 12:12 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Timberwood Crossing Apartments on Ivywood Street for a report of smoke. Police evacuated the neighbors temporarily, went inside the empty apartment, and extinguished a fire in the main bedroom.

They then found that the door had been kicked in, the apartment had been ransacked, and the fire had been set.

Once the 33-year-old woman who lives there arrived home, she told police that she had recently received threats from her ex-husband. The ex-husband then called her and threatened to commit suicide.

Next, officers from Kalamazoo Township and Kalamazoo County joined Portage Public Safety officers to go to the 37-year-old man’s Kalamazoo Township home. He was arrested without incident and lodged at the Kalamazoo County jail pending charges of home invasion and arson of a dwelling.

