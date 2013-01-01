Ex-Husband Arrested After Woman’s Bedroom Set On Fire

KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich — Police arrested a woman’s ex-husband early Monday after he allegedly broke into her home and set a fire in her bedroom.

At 12:12 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the Timberwood Crossing Apartments on Ivywood Street for a report of smoke. Police evacuated the neighbors temporarily, went inside the empty apartment, and extinguished a fire in the main bedroom.

They then found that the door had been kicked in, the apartment had been ransacked, and the fire had been set.

Once the 33-year-old woman who lives there arrived home, she told police that she had recently received threats from her ex-husband. The ex-husband then called her and threatened to commit suicide.

Next, officers from Kalamazoo Township and Kalamazoo County joined Portage Public Safety officers to go to the 37-year-old man’s Kalamazoo Township home. He was arrested without incident and lodged at the Kalamazoo County jail pending charges of home invasion and arson of a dwelling.