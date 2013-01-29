GR Native’s Torture And Murder Kept Secret… Until Now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The remains of a Grand Rapids native have been found buried in a backyard in Fordyce, Arkansas – and investigators say her stepmother and stepbrothers invented an alibi to hide the murder for 15 months.
Nancy Harvill, 34, was tortured and beaten to death between August 26 and 28, 2011, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Sherri Bowen – Harvill’s stepmother – and her two stepbrothers – John and Christopher Aldrich – have been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Nancy’s remains were found earlier this month after John Aldrich turned himself into police and confessed to the murder.
Bowen and Christopher Aldrich were arrested on Jan. 18.
Peter Jones is Harvill’s half-brother and still lives in Grand Rapids with the father he shared with Nancy – Homer Jones. Homer is currently in Arkansas preparing to bury his daughter.
“I didn’t even know she was missing,” Homer said. He found out about his daughter’s murder on a Little Rock TV station’s website.
“I’ve been talking to her off and on on the computer,” he said. “At least I thought it was her. Suddenly, all communication stopped for about a year.”
Gary Harvill – Nancy’s ex-husband – heard a strange story from Bowen when he’d call to speak with Nancy.
“Her stepmother would tell me that she had gone to New Orleans or she had gone to Michigan,” he said. “At one point, it was told she had even went to Florida.”
Once he heard about the murder, he knew John couldn’t have acted alone.
“When this investigation first started, I was telling everybody, ‘Don’t only look at John,'” he said. “‘Look at everybody in that household.'”
Homer says he had exchanged emails and Facebook messages with Nancy’s accounts for several months after the murder, with no knowledge of what had happened. Investigators say Bowen and the Aldrich brothers told people Nancy had left Arkansas with a friend.
Harvill’s two sons – ages 10 and 6 – were not told the same story, according to Peter.
“They told them that they can’t go play out in the backyard because that’s where your mother is buried,” he said.
Nancy’s remains will be laid to rest in Fordyce on Wednesday.
“I was hoping she would bury me,” Homer said. “Now everything’s gotta be changed around.”
17 comments
saster23
This is your true wicked step-mother. How sad. How can people be so twisted. Prayers for her family and friends. May she rest in peace.
sue johnson
Why is she gonna be buried way out there? I'm sure she would much rather be buried in Grand Rapids where she is from. She didn't ask to be dragged way out there to Fordyce.
judith beckwith
Maybe he couldn't afford to bring her body back here.
Grace
She is being laid to rest next to her mother in Fordyce.. I am sure she would much rather be there.
peter
she lived in fordyce
ray
how horrible. prayers*
PROMISE
wow Lord forgive me but looks like a bunch of inbreeds …sick ppl….so so sorry for the family of the victim..prayers
Browninggold
Harvill’s two sons – ages 10 and 6 – were not told the same story, according to Peter.
“They told them that they can’t go play out in the backyard because that’s where your mother is buried,” he says.
Sounds like something from "The Hills have Eyes"…might just as well give them the death penalty. They are brain dead anyways.
Jane
Agreed!
JM
How did child protective services not look into the living conditions of that house!? Perhaps that would have uncovered the missing family member as well?
Jaboney
Sherri Bowen, John and Christopher Aldrich are from Grand Rapids as well. Sherri Bowen maiden is Sherri Tompkins.
sad
yes i knew them and i am very sick over this my prayer go's nancy family and i as knew nancy and she was sweetie to me
kansas
this is so sad …. my prayers an thoughts are still going out to the family of nancy 😦
peter
trying to understnd how my sister ws missing for so long with these people "caring" for her kids. As of now there is so much hear say we cant even sleep through all the assumptions in our heads. Thanks for the prayers R.I.P. Nancy Jane Jones Harvill 😦
2013worldseries
I'm sure they won't be smiling very long after those barred doors slam shut. Ahh, they ought to be executed just for looking that way.
Sarah VanSolkema
My heart goes out to the Harvill family and all of the loved ones especially her two children. JJ and Christopher are my cousins and I am shocked to have heard this news through the internet. – Sarah VanSolkema
