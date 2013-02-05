City Will Accept Applications To Serve Out Comptroller Term

Posted 10:32 AM, February 5, 2013, by , Updated at 11:00AM, February 5, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city government is looking for a new comptroller.

A job posting for the city’s comptroller position will become available on Wednesday, February 6,  according to Mayor George Heartwell.

He said staff have been working to compile the necessary applicant critera for the posting.

The position is an elected position, however. The previous comptroller, Donijo Dejonge, stepped down and suggested that her position should be eliminated. For one, she advised an independent auditor would better serve that capacity. The ballot initiative, Proposal 1, failed in November 2012.

The new comptroller will be appointed and will then need to run for re-election in November, if interested.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s