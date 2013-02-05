City Will Accept Applications To Serve Out Comptroller Term

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city government is looking for a new comptroller.

A job posting for the city’s comptroller position will become available on Wednesday, February 6, according to Mayor George Heartwell.

He said staff have been working to compile the necessary applicant critera for the posting.

The position is an elected position, however. The previous comptroller, Donijo Dejonge, stepped down and suggested that her position should be eliminated. For one, she advised an independent auditor would better serve that capacity. The ballot initiative, Proposal 1, failed in November 2012.

The new comptroller will be appointed and will then need to run for re-election in November, if interested.