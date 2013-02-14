Two Alleged Holland Latin Kings Denied Bond By Federal Judge

Posted 1:40 PM, February 14, 2013, by , Updated at 02:05PM, February 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Two men involved in a federal indictment will not be released on bond.

A judge in federal court said she would detain Joseph Menchaca and Ramon Morales despite their defense attorney’s efforts to prove they are not a danger to the community.

In court a special agent testified that Joseph Menchaca served as the treasurer for the Holland Latin Kings while Ramon Morales allegedly served as an Inca which would be similar to the position of president in a chapter.

Defense attorneys argued that the men were well established in the community and would not be a flight risk.

The judge disagreed, saying they that she felt the gang was too well-connected and there was a concern they might be in danger themselves or a danger to the community if they were released.

Also in court Thursday morning, testimony revealing a leader in the Holland Latin Kings group had pleaded guilty to charges related to gang activity Wednesday and may have been moved out of state for that person’s protection.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments