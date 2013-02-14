Two Alleged Holland Latin Kings Denied Bond By Federal Judge

Two men involved in a federal indictment will not be released on bond.

A judge in federal court said she would detain Joseph Menchaca and Ramon Morales despite their defense attorney’s efforts to prove they are not a danger to the community.

In court a special agent testified that Joseph Menchaca served as the treasurer for the Holland Latin Kings while Ramon Morales allegedly served as an Inca which would be similar to the position of president in a chapter.

Defense attorneys argued that the men were well established in the community and would not be a flight risk.

The judge disagreed, saying they that she felt the gang was too well-connected and there was a concern they might be in danger themselves or a danger to the community if they were released.

Also in court Thursday morning, testimony revealing a leader in the Holland Latin Kings group had pleaded guilty to charges related to gang activity Wednesday and may have been moved out of state for that person’s protection.