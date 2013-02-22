Four People Shot at Grand Rapids Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Four people have been shot at the New Roosevelt Bar.

Police are currently talking to witnesses and had stopped a possible suspect vehicle at Grandville and Franklin, but they determined that vehicle was not involved.

According to officers, one woman was shot in the neck, a man was shot in the leg, and another man was hit in the foot.  Information on the fourth victim is not yet available.  Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police on the scene tell us that it started as a fight inside the bar, and a security guard got involved.  The incident then moved outside, where a suspect pulled out a gun and started firing.  The security guard was hit, as were at least three people inside the bar.  They were shot through the open door.

This all comes after a person was killed in a shooting outside the New Roosevelt Bar in November of 2012.  Two people were shot in that incident.  One of them died at the hospital, and another survived.

