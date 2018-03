ROCKFORD, Mich – US 131 Southbound just north of 10 Mile Rd. NE in Rockford was shut down briefly this afternoon for a rollover accident. The driver lost control of their Ford Expedition and rolled it in the ditch.

The driver was taken to a Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Injuries to the driver are unknown at this time.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Right now US 131 Southbound is backed for about a mile North of 10 Mile Rd. NE

Michigan State Police are investigating at this time.