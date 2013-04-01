Two Arrested On Felony Murder Warrants In Ottawa Co. Hit-And-Run

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man and woman driving separate cars were arrested on felony murder counts Easter Sunday after police say they hit and killed an Ottawa County father earlier that morning.

Jeremie Collins, 26, and Maly Phongsavanh, 22, will be arraigned Monday in Ottawa County District Court in Holland. Josh Owens, 24, was found dead on Ottawa Beach Road across from the Itty Bitty Bar in Park Township. Owens’ friends tell FOX 17 that he was out celebrating his wife’s birthday with family and friends. He was crossing the street to get to an ATM to withdraw money for a cab.

Investigators say Collins and Phongsavanh were speeding when they came around the corner of the road going westbound. Both vehicles left the scene after the crash.

Collins’ Facebook status was updated Saturday around 9:00 p.m. – four hours before the incident: “Forever drunk!” it reads.

Court records show Collins has a previous felony charge in 2000 for breaking and entering, as well as a felony car theft charge in 2002.

Records also show Phonsavanh has no prior criminal history.

Josh Owens leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter.