Paperless Tickets Designed To Keep Concert Tickets Accessible

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A relatively new policy called paperless ticketing requires fans to show a credit card and license to get into a concert.

This new ticketing policy was on display during the Kid Rock concert at Van Andel Arena.

The idea behind the policy is to cut down on the number of people trying to price gouge fans for tickets to a show in high demand, like Kid Rock.

According to Ticketmaster, you simply buy the tickets online or by phone as you normally would, then swipe your credit card and show and ID as you walk into the arena.

Artists like Kid Rock and nine others over the past year have chosen to use the paperless ticket policy for shows in Michigan.

Those against the policy say paperless tickets may cut down on tickets scalpers but it can sometimes increase the wait time for people trying to get into the show.

It can also cause problems for people who bought tickets and can no longer go to the show or want to give the tickets as a gift.