Contest Focuses On Ideas For Downtown GR Spot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An ideas competition called “54 Jeff” will focus on what to do with a historic downtown Grand Rapids spot.
The building at 54 Jefferson Ave. SE in Grand Rapids once was home to the Grand Rapids Public Museum but has been closed to the public since 1994. Now it needs a purpose and ideas.
Hence the “54 Jeff” contest, which will feaure more than $10,000 in cash prizes, including two $1,000 student prizes. The jurors for the jurored contest will include Reed Kroloff, director of the Cranbrook Academy of Art and former editor in chief of Architecture Magazine.
Complete information about the contest will be available in early June. Registation will open June 15.
Competition submissions will be the subject an exhibition inside 54 Jefferson during ArtPrize 2013 at SiTE:LAB, winner of the ArtPrize juried award for best venue in both 2011 and 2012.
More information about the contest is available at http://54jeff.org/
