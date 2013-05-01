Contest Focuses On Ideas For Downtown GR Spot

Posted 4:54 PM, May 1, 2013, by , Updated at 04:55PM, May 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An ideas competition called “54 Jeff” will focus on what to do with a historic downtown Grand Rapids spot.

The building at 54 Jefferson Ave. SE in Grand Rapids once was home to the Grand Rapids Public Museum but has been closed to the public since 1994. Now it needs a purpose and ideas.

Hence the “54 Jeff” contest, which will feaure more than $10,000 in cash prizes, including two $1,000 student prizes. The jurors for the jurored contest will include Reed Kroloff, director of the Cranbrook Academy of Art and former editor in chief of Architecture Magazine.

Complete information about the contest will be available in early June. Registation will open June 15.

Competition submissions will be the subject an exhibition inside 54 Jefferson during ArtPrize 2013 at SiTE:LAB, winner of the ArtPrize juried award for best venue in both 2011 and 2012.

More information about the contest is available at http://54jeff.org/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments