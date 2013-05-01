Grand Rapids Flood Update May 1, 2013

Posted 5:42 PM, May 1, 2013, by , Updated at 05:55PM, May 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLOOD FOTO 2GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flood waters continue to recede. Staff reopened Butterworth Street from O’Brien Road to Maynard Avenue. Residents now have complete access to the City’s yard waste drop off location on Butterworth Street. Two roads remain closed: Elmdale Street NE from Briggs Boulevard to the Grand River, and Indian Mounds Drive SW.

The Kent County Health Department’s no-contact advisory for the Grand River remains in effect until further notice. Do not come into contact with the water until the advisory is lifted. Please continue to use extreme caution on walkways and areas adjacent to the river or flooded areas.

Updates and information on the flooding can be found at www.update.grcity.us. 

