Grand Rapids Hotel Goes Paperless

GRAND RAPIDS,Mich. — Guests at the Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown will now enjoy an entirely electronic check-in process.

Thanks to a system upgrade, the old-fashioned pen and paper will be replaced by new electronic tablets. “Many consumers today are used to electronic signature pads,” says Heather Emmons, the hotel’s director of guest services. “We imagine this change will be quite seamless.”

The hotel estimates that this new initiative will save over 33,000 sheets of paper per year, or the equivalent of about 4 trees. This is the most recent step the hotel has taken in their ongoing commitment to sustainability. The hotel already has a robust recycling & food waste composting program that diverts several tons of waste from the landfill each year, and strives to purchase recycled goods in every area of the hotel. “Buying recycled is an important conservation step,” says Ellen Markel, the hotel’s general manager. “But using less in the first place is even better.”

The Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown is a member of the Green Hotels Association and earned the Leader Certification from the Michigan Green Lodging Association, the highest level of environmental recognition available to hotels in the state.