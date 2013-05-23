Coopersville Business Loading Up For Tornado Relief

COOPERSVILLE, Mich.– Luther Logistics, a family-owned business located in Coopersville, makes regular deliveries of office furniture to Oklahoma City. So when the staff and family heard about the devastating tornado, they wanted to reach out.

“I know we have trucks that go down through Oklahoma and originally I was just going to have the company throw some things in the truck,” said Erin Luther, whose uncle owns the business.

She quickly decided to make the effort even bigger. So she got on Facebook, made some calls, and got the family involved.

“Erin brought us the idea and we took it,” said Jordan Luther, Luther Logistics employee and Erin’s cousin.

“This is what we know, we deliver stuff we have people bringing stuff in and we take it from there.”

Things started off slow, but donations are already coming into the Coopersville warehouse, including Gatorade packets and jugs of water.

The business is working with the Red Cross and six churches in the Oklahoma area, which will help distribute the donations once the company makes the delivery.

“We need shovels, rakes, gloves, sunblock and toiletries, ” explained Erin Luther.

Their goal is to fill up the warehouse in two weeks and send a truck full of supplies on the next delivery.

“If we can come in together and make a difference one person at a time, that’s what it takes,” said Jordan Luther.

Two of the company’s truck drivers were in Oklahoma at the time of the storms. They were both able to take shelter and survived.

Donations can be dropped off at the Luther Logistics Warehouse located at 654 O’Malley in Coopersville.

Hours are 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

There are drop bins or staffers can help unload.

They’re still looking for rakes, gloves, shovels, sunblock, and toiletries. No clothing or baby items are being accepted.