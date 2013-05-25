Meijer Changes The Date On The Ground Chuck Recall

WALKER, Mich. — Meijer has Issued a product withdrawal due to possibility of very small plastic Fragments in Angus Beef Ground Chuck Sold at North Muskegon, Michigan Store. The Meijer store located at 1800 Holton Road in North Muskegon is withdrawing approximately 200 pounds of ground chuck sold on Tuesday, May 21st.

Due to a malfunction during processing, the meat may contain very small plastic fragments.

The affected ground chuck was sold at the self-service counter under the following labels:

Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck FP, UPC 22165900000

Certified Angus Beef From Chuck, UPC 29024100000

Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck FP, UPC 202165900000

Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck, UPC 209024100000

This recall only affects meat sold on Tuesday, May 21 at the Meijer store in North Muskegon, Michigan from the self-service counter. No other Meijer stores are affected by this recall.

Customers who purchased ground chuck may return it to the store for a replacement or a full refund.

No injuries have been reported to date in connection with this product.