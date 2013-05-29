Tornadoes, Winds Rip East Michigan

(FOX 17) — While severe weather was limited Tuesday night here in West Michigan, it was a different story on the other side of the state.

FOX 17 Meteorologist Kevin Craig produced this map showing where six tornadoes touched down Tuesday Evening. Here is a summary of those locations, the rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and the estimated wind speed from the storms:

Near Perry (Shiawassee County), EFO, 75 miles per hour Morrice (Shiawassee County), EFO, 75 miles per hour Near Flint (Genesee County), EF1, 105 miles per hour Byron (Shiawassee County), EF1, 100 miles per hour Near Fenton (Genesee County), EF2, 115 miles per hour Near Grand Blanc, (Genesee County), EF2, 130 miles per hour

In addition to the tornado reports, a swath of straight-line winds produced damage in Clinton County. Winds were estimated at 80 miles per hour. For the full report from the National Weather Service, click HERE.

The yellow line connected by the blue dots that extends from Shiawassee County to west of Lapeer is the path of the Flint-Beecher tornado that produced F5 damage back in 1953. Over 100 people were killed.

