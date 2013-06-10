Cop Impersonator Who Used Badge for Sex Sentenced

UnknownGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation for impersonating a police officer and extortion when he met two women for sex at a Wyoming motel.

In an online arrangement, 32-year-old Lavern Stephen Filipunas agreed to pay two women $300 for sex acts at the Super 8 motel on 44th Street near U.S. 131.

According to Wyoming police, after arriving at the motel Filipunas flashed what appeared to be a police officer’s badge, but was actually a security guard’s badge.  The women then performed sex acts for free because they were afraid of being arrested.

Filipunas pleaded no contest to the charges in late April.

 

