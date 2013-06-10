Pizza Delivery Driver, a War Veteran, Attacked by Customers

ALLEGAN, Mich.–A pizza delivery driver and retired soldier from Allegan said he was attacked over the weekend while on the job.
It was the second time Dylan Storey, who works for Vitale’s in Allegan, made the trip out to Grand Junction Saturday night. Storey says the customers weren’t pleased with their first pizza.
“I had to ask them to show me the pizza and they refused to bring it out,” he said. “When they finally did I looked at it and couldn’t return it.”
Storey said that’s when the group got mad.
“I ended up feeling a really bad situation so I walked towards my car and started to leave. I opened my door and tried to get in, that’s when one of them smashed the pizza in my face. The other two grabbed me and threw me to the ground, the woman jumped on my back, the males hit and kicked me in the face and in the ribs,” he said.
Storey says, over something like a pizza, this should have never happened.
“If it was anybody smaller than me, if it was somebody with less experience it could have been a lot worse,” he said.
A police report was filed and Michigan State Police did respond, but so far no arrests have been made.
Diane
What in the world is wrong with these people? Over a pizza? I hope they are arrested and charged.
tracy
How can they not know who these people are?go Arrest the cheap bastards and make them pay 1 this man is a vet trying to work and make some money!!Besides assault they need to hit them with Robbery and for being just plain stupid the police need to get these people and the courts need to make an example out of them!!POINT BLANK Makes me sick
Chris Branoff
People are sick these days. I offer my apologies to this veteran. I believe the jerks involved should maybe spend some time cleaning a garbage pit and then sleep in it for a week because that is what they are…garbage. I am sure their mothers are proud of their actions
ELIZABETH
WHAT!?! I CANT BELIEVE NO ONE WAS ARRESTED OR CHARGED!
George
I'm sure there is a good, politically correct reason there have been no arrests
Sherry
Maybe because all Vitale's are nothing but fronts for their drug dealing out their back door's….Order a special Mushroom pizza cost extra..but hey you will love the trip….you just have to know how to order..hell they even have a delivery for pills..How do I know this?…I had a kid 17 yrs old who worked for them..they forced him to do it..even delivered to a party where he knew a cop in plain clothes,and that cop was smoking a blunt….he was so scared he ask me what to do I told him to quit!!! he did after he did they offered him more money to come back and weed..pretty sad!!!..I refuse to support them any more!!!
Anonymous
Sounds to me like vitales (rumored drug dealers) messed up one of their pizzas. Also must have tried to exchange them for the fixed one. Instead of giving them another pizza like they should have. That is when things got out of hand. Vet schmet try being nice to people when did the customer stop being right? Hide behind the laws because customer service is out the window.
Disgusted citizen
If a business gives poor customer service then the customer has every right to spread the word to their friends and not patronize the business. They DO NOT have the right to attack someone delivering a pizza. Perhaps they didn't just give them another pizza because the individuals have a habit of complaining about their order to get free pizzas. There are entirely too many people in this society who pull that crap. No matter what kind of customer service was given every one of these people needs to be charged.
Guest
When they ate almost the whole pizza and wanted another one free !
Anonymous
We as workers of Vitale's have rules set. If the customer either refuse to show us the original pizza or try and give us one with 2 slices left, we have the right to not give them the new pizza. We see this as a sign that there is nothing really wrong with the pizza, they are just trying to get a free pizza. Customer service has it's limits and those limits are when the customer refuses to comply to what we ask of them, as simple as showing us the original pizza so we can take it back.
buffy
the customer stops being right when they become assholes. that's right! I said it!! what the HE!! is wrong with you that you think beating someone up over a pizza is ok? please, enlighten me you redneck scum! I honestly hope you choke on your next slice you fat disgusting creeps!
esco
It's just a pizza no need to go on the attack over it, I mean really.
Just put them on the Federal 'No Pizza Delivery' list and move on.
Manny
Sounds like we don't know the real story? None of there pizza no, no!!
Guest
Something is wrong with this story. Since when does a pizza establishment deliver a pizza to a place over 20 miles away? 40 miles round trip? We live in Allegan and can't get Little Caesars to deliver to us and we are 5 miles away. I don't believe a word of this. Maybe that's why there was no arrests.
Guest
Vitales has a very large delivery area. They deliver to Hopkins, out to Merson, close to Otsego. And believe me there isnt anything false about this report. . . or were you one of the people involved that is trying to cast doubt on the case ?