How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Grand Rapids Police Investigate Missing Woman Latoria Wiley

Posted 7:41 PM, June 14, 2013, by and , Updated at 07:45PM, June 14, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Latoria Wiley PhotoGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman has been reported missing after telling her family she was on her way home and then never arriving.

On June 4, Latoria Lynn Wiley made a short payphone call to her family saying she would be home shortly, but never arrived.  Police responded to a missing person report on June 12, and are officially opening an investigation into the disappearance.

Wiley is black, between 5’6″ and 5’8″, 200 lbs., with brown hair.  She has a rose tattoo on her lower neck and two small heart tattoos on her right arm (one has the name “Phillip” in it).  She drives a blue 1997 GMC Yukon SUV, with Michigan plates CNP5444.

Anyone with any information about Wiley’s whereabouts should contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments