Grand Rapids Police Investigate Missing Woman Latoria Wiley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman has been reported missing after telling her family she was on her way home and then never arriving.

On June 4, Latoria Lynn Wiley made a short payphone call to her family saying she would be home shortly, but never arrived. Police responded to a missing person report on June 12, and are officially opening an investigation into the disappearance.

Wiley is black, between 5’6″ and 5’8″, 200 lbs., with brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on her lower neck and two small heart tattoos on her right arm (one has the name “Phillip” in it). She drives a blue 1997 GMC Yukon SUV, with Michigan plates CNP5444.

Anyone with any information about Wiley’s whereabouts should contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.