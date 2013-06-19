High-Profile Attorney Lends Support to Alleged Sex Victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – High-profile civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, who frequently represents victims of rape and sexual abuse, is in Grand Rapids to support the alleged victims in the Jamila Williams case.

Police said Williams, a University Prep. Academy math teacher, admitted to having sex with two of her students. The alleged victims are 15 and 16 years old.

Today’s preliminary examination took place in Wyoming District Court because Williams mother is an assistant attorney with the city of Grand Rapids.

At the prelim, the judge was going to decide whether to send Williams’ case to trial. She waived her prelim. Her case was automatically bound over to circuit court.

Allred spoke with media after the hearing. She described herself as a former principal, and she also taught for six and a half years before becoming an attorney. “Any teacher who betrays her position of power and trust is someone that is going to have to be accountable,” Allred said.

“I just take these kinds of allegations against teachers very seriously. I care about children,” she said. “Of course, the defendant has the right to have an attorney, and victims also deserve support,” she added.

Allred did not say if she would provide legal representation. Williams’ next court date has not been set yet.

