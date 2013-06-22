Downtown GR Street Covered In Sidewalk Chalk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Sidewalk chalk covers Monroe Center Ave. between Division and Ionia Streets. Organizers wanted to bring life back to the sidewalks in downtown Grand Rapids.

Based on a 2009 Rob Bliss event that brought families downtown to shop, eat, and enjoy Grand Rapids, storeowners decided the time was right to bring back the event. Says Gina VanGessel, owner of Gina’s Boutique, “The chalk flood that Rob Bliss did was a huge success. It was really cool to see such a diverse group participate in an event. There were tons of families with kids, teenagers, college students and adults. They were all having fun being artistic and playing with chalk!”

Monroe Center Ave. will be closed to traffic to create a festival-like atmosphere complete with sidewalk chalk (of course), live music, food vendors and programming from downtown cultural organizations. Cultural organizations will be on hand as well (GRAM, Children’s Museum, Civic Theatre, Circle Theatre and the Library).

The event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.