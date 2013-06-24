$10 Home Phone Plans?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Are you tired of paying $75 or more for your cellphone bill in addition to $50 for a land line? A new plan from Wal-Mart aims to cut down on consumer phone costs. John Matarese tells you if it’s any good so you Don’t Waste Your Money. Filed in: Don't Waste Your Money, News Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

