Holland Township Teen in Critical Condition After Car Flies Over Guard Rail

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old male from Holland Township flew over a guard rail into a heavily wooded area on Croswell Drive after failing to stop at the Lakeshore Avenue intersection.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, the teen and his black SUV rammed through the guard rail, and over a fence into trees on Cosumers Energy property. He was transported to Holland Hospital with critical head injuries.