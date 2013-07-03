Hudsonville Man Killed & 2 Hurt In U.S. 131 Crash

Posted 6:57 PM, July 3, 2013, by , Updated at 08:00PM, July 3, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

131 crashALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old Hudsonville man died and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries after a severe crash that has shut down parts of U.S. 131 at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

According to emergency responders, a semi-truck heading south pulled off the road after their tire blew out.  A pickup truck hauling heavy equipment drifted off the road and hit the back of the semi.  The passenger of the pickup was killed, and both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Multiple crashes have resulted from that intial collision, and the highway remains shut down at the Dorr Exit. An accident has also been reported at the Wayland Exit.

