In this week’s Tech Tuesday segment, we take a look at a new pen camera from Swann that can shoot up to 90 minutes of HD video and has an 8 GB hard drive built in.
Pen Camera Takes 90 Minutes of Video
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Passenger captures Greyhound bus driver using phone to film while driving in snowstorm
-
Police Chief responds to new body camera footage showing 11-year-old handcuffed
-
Video shows deputy stayed outside Florida school as shooting unfolded, sheriff says
-
Dogs kill four miniature horses, donkey at California children’s zoo
-
Actor leads police on chase because he didn’t want to miss performance
-
-
Throwing it back to the 90’s
-
NAACP calls for more action after police handcuff and detain 11-year-old girl
-
Couple use stolen credit card to go skydiving — and film their adventure: police
-
SpaceX’s big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top
-
Deputy caught on camera kicking suspect’s head during arrest
-
-
‘Mom, you just shot him!’ Video released of Oklahoma bond agent shooting client
-
Commissioner calls for “Honestie Policy” after girl was handcuffed by police
-
North Carolina officer faces felony charges after arrest of jaywalker