Grand Valley Increase Tuition By $188 Per Semester

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University Board of Trustees adopted the university’s FY 2014 budget and set tuition rates for the coming academic year. The action, which is in compliance with the state’s tuition cap, keeps Grand Valley’s tuition in the lower half of all Michigan universities.

Trustees voted to increase tuition by $188 per semester. This is one of the smallest tuition increases in the last 20 years and brings annual tuition to $10,454 for a full-time undergraduate Michigan resident. The action follows the release earlier this week of a U.S. Department of Education study showing that the net cost of attendance at Grand Valley has actually dropped by 3 percent.

The budget adopted by the board includes $35 million for student financial aid, an increase of $1.4 million, and a modest 2 percent wage increase for faculty and staff members.

