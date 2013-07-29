Neighbor Reports Fire at House Next Door

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An alert neighbor noticed that the house next door was on fire and called for help.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got A call at around 2:05 a.m. for a fire near Princeton Avenue and Drexel Drive. The neighbor had called them after seeing flames coming from the home.

When help arrived, they got the fire under control in less than a half-hour. Damage was limited to the first floor.

The homeowners were not there at the time but arrived shortly, because the neighbor called them and told them about what was happening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.