Motorcycle Accident Sends One Man To The Hospital

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich- A motorcycle operator lost control of his bike Saturday morning and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries in Van Buren County. The crash happened at the I-94 Eastbound off ramp in Lawrence Township. The motorcycle operator, identified as 40-year-old Steven Kuchik from La Porte Indiana was soaking wet, as did he have visible injury to his head and was complaining of severe back pain when emergency crews arrived on scene.

An investigation into the crash found that Mr. Kuchik had been operating his motorcycle Eastbound on I-94 and exited off at the Lawrence exit. Mr. Kuchik lost control on the ramp, traveled off the paved portion of this road, hit a traffic sign which resulted in him being ejected off the bike and into a water filled ravine. Mr. Kuchik was able to crawl to up out of the ditch where a passing motorist stopped to help and called 911. Mr. Kuchik was transported by ambulance to Watervliet ER for treatment of injuries that are non-life threatening.

Mr. Kuchik was not wearing a helmet and was cited for traveling speed too fast.