Ludington City Parks: Videotaping You in the Bathroom

LUDINGTON, Mich.- Public park bathrooms in Mason County have had video cameras in them since the late ‘90s, according to city officials.
City Manager John Shay says they installed cameras after a string of vandalisms, and only the Ludington Police Department has access to the tapes, but one man says they’re an invasion of privacy.
Tom Rotta filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police saying these cameras were pointing at urinals and bathroom stalls.
Shay says the cameras are only pointed at common areas like the sink and not private areas like stalls.
There’s a sticker in the men’s bathroom and there’s a sign outside the women’s that indicates that cameras are in place.
Attorneys say the law is all about “reasonable expectation of privacy.” When you know you’re being videotaped in a public place, the laws that prohibit someone from videotaping you do not apply.
Even after hearing from MSP, Rotta still claims the cameras are pointing in the stalls and says he’s worried the tapes are being sold.
He’s filed a Freedom of Information Act request for documents and receipts. He’s also tried to get the raw footage of the bathroom videos. Police told him he had to pay for the videos and he denied.
Rotta posts this all on the Ludington Torch website.
The Ludington Police Department says they’ve only looked at the video twice in the past 12 years and again a third time when Rotta filed for a copy.
Rotta says he’s now considering a class action lawsuit against the City of Ludington for invasion of privacy.
pete moss
are these color or simple black and white? i look much better in color !
jessica
I applaud tom rotta for what he is doing. I read what was put on the Ludington torch website and what they are doing is totally unacceptable. You can see in those stalls and that is not ok.
guest
I also applaud Tom Rotta! Not only is the city of ludinton out of control with violating people's rights, it appears they are lock stock and barrel right behind the US government.
Anonymous
And once he gets the cameras removed, this will be the same guy that complains that the rest rooms are in terrible shape from vandals and blames the authorities for doing nothing. Idiot.
sue
I thought only the police had access to the videos. Now they are offering to sell them to Rotta if he pays for them? I hope they aren't allowed to sell them to people. That would be a problem.
Don
There's always got to be somebody to whine and claim his rights are being violated. I am frequently in Ludington and use the public restrooms when at the parks. It is posted the cameras are there and they are pointing at the common areas. I feel this offers some protection from vandals and other potential problems that can occur in public areas like these. If somebody was to follow him into the restroom and beat the h#$l out of him, I'm sure he would be the first one to cry that he wasn't protected enough. People need to grow up and realize that sometimes these cameras are there for protection and not a violation of anything.
Carl Rove
I would go in those bathrooms, look at the camera, and then start masturbating slowly, full "eye" contact.
Sean
The most essential fact has been left out of this video. Tom Rotta has a personal vendetta against the city, after he was removed from the Ludington Fire Department about 12 years ago for an incident with the police, Tom has repeatedly slandered Ludington's city leaders, brought multiple lawsuits, and cost the city tens of thousands of dollars in FOIA requests. Mr. Rotta did not bring this to public attention because he is concerned for public safety, he did it with the intent to cost the city thousands of dollars in legal fees and an untold amount in lost tourism revenue. In his 'presentation' to the city council he also inferred that the Police Chief was not at the meeting because he was too busy using the videos for personal use.
If you're going to tell the story, tell the whole story. This is not a concerned whistle blower, this is a man with a chip on his shoulder and an overdeveloped sense of revenge.
LeeAnn
I don't care what his intent is… if they are utilizing cameras inappropriately in public restrooms, I want to know! It wouldn't be the first time a city misused the law for their own purposes.
Christopher Roberts
My issue with this is that children utilize that bathroom and if they expose themselves in the camera's view then now we have the city creating child pornography. Short version there shouldn't be cameras in a bathroom when I should have a reasonable amount of expectation of privacy if a commercial business tried this in their bathrooms we would see charges immediately. MCL: 750.539 Section J
K-Dude
That's why young children should be escorted to the restroom by an adult.
K-Dude
The restrooms have a sign informing everyone the cameras are there if you don't want to be filmed go somewhere else duh!!
bountyguy
Here it is these cameras are not invading anyone except the people that use these places for illegal things.
Look in the past their were issues where men were meeting at these places for sex others use them to make drug deals or to grab young children.
Every time something happens people always look for cameras in the area to hopes they caught something.Plus it stops vandals from graffiti or tagging.
The only people who would have an issue with this is someone that wants to use the property for other things then what it is intended for.
Signs are clearly posted and if it bothers you that the cameras are there DONT USE IT.
They are there to protect people and the property as a tax payer if they have to do repairs for vandals or whatever your taxes would go up then you would complain about that.
guest
Whatever issue you want to blather about bountyguy, the fact of the matter is the state of mi has very strict laws regarding "spying" on citizens. Michigan compiled laws explains it very well. Look it up! Use of camera's in public places 2 years prison time, and a $2000.00 fines. Educate yourself dude.
Christopher Roberts
Children do not understand signs and now you have cameras illegally filming them while using the bathroom. Signs to not take away the fact that they are illegal read MCL: 750.539 Section J
K-Dude
That's why children who are incapable of understanding should not be w/o a parent or guardian. Who in their right mind sends a young child into a public restroom alone??
guest
Doesn't matter where the camera's are placed! It is against mi's law. Bathrooms are off limits for "spy camera's."Look it up at state of mi website. Google is your friend, however the federal government maybe checking into your searches. Government no matter what level loves to spy on its' citizens whether they are taking a dump or listening in on your phone, or tracking your google searches. thank-you Edward Snowden for your bravery on exposing the government!
Sean
Actually it is not illegal. This specific case has already been reviewed by MSP, and similar cases have been to the State Supreme court. The stalls and urinals are not being recorded, and with the signage they are the ONLY areas of the bathroom where you have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Dan
In my opinion people that are capable of this type of behavior have many underlying issues. That is the sole reason why they are monitored after serving their time in jail. Subsequently the person goes on a “watch” list administered by the state police. There are several level’s of what they need to do to stay compliant, if not they will run the risk of being back in court. Some are even banned from using the internet. Jail time and probation vary. This particular MI statute: 750.539j While this being a felony. Most of the variables with the particular charge are mitigated to a certain extend based on how good the attorney is. There is a similar story from 2005 where a pilot installed a small covert camera in the women’s bathroom. This took place over at the muskegon airport area and was investigated by the NTSB as the fellow is a pilot and owns a business over there. Hope this information helps.
Sean
Aquaman
Tom Rotta used to be a co-admin to a website that was called The LakeShore Soup – it was a alternative to the cyberbullying that existed on Ludington Talks when it was around – and only later on did we find out that those cyberbullies were members of Ludington Torch after the owner of Lakeshore Soup banned Tom from their site cause he threatened a member and allowed other cyberbullies on the Soup to attack others – in the end the owner had to ban them too – but they kept coming in under different names – finally the owner gave up and moved on. Ludington Torch treats anyone with a different opinion as a radical liberal – they have been this way for a long time – many of them including a fellow there who runs a charter service – and he threatened two women on the site in a sexual manner. Tom Rotta is not the innocent person he claims he is – there's a solid reason why he was fired from the LFD – and it's easy to get a FOIA on that too.
Not here to make waves – but there is a side to everything.
Keep in mind this – the cameras have been there a long time – and no one's been kidnapped on those, or raped or killed – and they do not show you naked – only your upper body.
Dan Buther
These bathroom camera cases are becoming more prevalent. In my opinion if they have the technical know how they should apply it to a legal job such as installing cameras in the correct locations such as a grocery store to prevent shop lifting not bathrooms. In my opinion what state of mind can this person be in to make this type of decision. There is one case out of Muskegon where a pilot that owns an aircraft management company was caught with a camera installed in his women’s bathroom within a hanger at the airport. The fellow served jail time. The bad part about it is that the person is still operating out of the same location just on the other side of the airport. 800 Ellis Road is his new office.