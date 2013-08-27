6-Year-Old’s Grave Marker Stolen

Posted 6:55 PM, August 27, 2013, by , Updated at 03:30AM, August 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. — A Michigan family is already dealing with the unthinkable: the death of their 6-year-old son. Now, they say someone stole a temporary marker, a red fire truck, from his grave site.

Michelle Malloy says she just wants the marker back.  She said her son Zion Maldonado loved fire trucks, and the marker was also serving as a tribute.  He died a few ago from a congenital brain defect.

1 Comment

  • Ethel Mertz

    Wth is wrong with society?

    Whoever the cretin(s) are, They cannot escape the fact that they are disgusting pigs!

    Just rotten! I hope the authorities find them and bring justice for that little boys family-

    Reply