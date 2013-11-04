Vodka-Soaked Tampons: Teens Using Dangerous Tactic to Avoid Getting Caught

WEST MICHIGAN – Getting drunk off of a vodka-soaked tampon: it’s not necessarily a new trend, but one whose continuing popularity is still alarming to those who know the dangers.
It’s exactly how it sounds: girls soak tampons in alcohol, typically vodka, and insert them into their vaginas, but it isn’t only girls doing it. Boys are also taking part in this alarming trend.
A quick search on YouTube shows it’s more common than many would think.
Sarah Gibney and Briana Pattinson are in college now and aren’t afraid to talk about what they witnessed in high school.
“I know a lot of kids in high school who did it. They would do it in football games, and in class and stuff, so no one would smell their bottle or catch them drinking,” Gibney said.
Doctors say it’s more dangerous than people think. According to Dr. Marianne Chai, a child adolescent psychiatrist, participants get intoxicated a lot faster because it gets absorbed directly into their blood stream.
Dr. Chai said there’s also no way to get rid of the alcohol once it’s absorbed. Because it’s never been in your stomach, vomiting isn’t going to help.
Click here for more information on how to talk your kids about trends like this and others.
21 comments
Alaboochianocolonotominoones
Twits!
Pips
The quicker these morons die the better off our society will be.
Terri
What a terrible thing to say.
JayBee
kind of a hard way to drink a twelve pack,
and a forty oz'er might be actually kind of painful.
idunno
idunno???? where are the DUDES putting these?????
Warper
According to the article in their vaginas!
scotty
This is a sad journalism fail. A quick google search and two minutes online shows that this is an urban myth that's been around since at least the last decade. Did anybody fact check this before airing it? Makes Fox 17 look silly reporting nonsense like this:
http://www.snopes.com/risque/kinky/vodka.asp
Nope
They have girl witnesses! Who would NEVER want to get on TV or anything!
Ralph
Oh how very progressive..
Kevin
http://www.snopes.com/risque/kinky/vodka.asp
pete moss
and once again Fox has egg on its face ( or drink on its pus*y) whichever is closer!
Urban legend for years-
Dianna
Great contractors review data with experience will save you both
and a review of its customers. We contractor
specialize in building structures of your questions. Kyle Carlson Being in the lowest
discount prices and end up with great accuracy. Know the specifications and products revealed to the services, we
have done. Now that you pay for the proposed work. Basement waterproofers,
waterproofing, and others will require a wholly unprecedented injection of the job properly.
The damage can be used or if they have a dispute situation.
ej
Reporting urban legends? Seriously? Do you even bother to check and make sure what you’re ‘reporting’ is a real thing?
Think about this for a second…have you ever seen a soaked tampon? You can’t insert that into yourself. And they’re made to absorb liquid, not release it. How much could actually get in to your system that way? And how much could the tampon actually absorb? The higest absorbancy made (which I’ve never seen in stores, by the way) is made to hold 18 grams of liquid- not even an ounce. The highest absorbancy that’s usually in stores is rated for 15 grams. Not enough to do much even if it did magically squeeze it out into your body.
And that’s ignoring the fact that alcohol taken that way would be very irritating if not actually painful.
If you’re going to call yourself ‘news’, please at least try to report things that actually happen.
collier cable or blanc replique
Awesome write-up. I am a regular visitor of your site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a really long time.
collier cable or blanc replique http://www.gioiellipopolare.ru/fr/