Albion Doctor Charged With Sex Crimes Involving 11-Year-Old Patient

ALBION, Mich. — An Albion doctor was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving an 11-year-old female patient.

Dr. Horace Davis Jr., 62, was in 10th District Court charged with sex crimes that allegedly happened at his Broadwell Street practice in May 2010. He was charged with one count of first-degree and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Davis is currently being held on $3 million bond. His preliminary exam is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.