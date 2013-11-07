Albion Doctor Charged With Sex Crimes Involving 11-Year-Old Patient

ALBION, Mich. — An Albion doctor was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving an 11-year-old female patient.
Dr. Horace Davis Jr., 62, was in 10th District Court charged with sex crimes that allegedly happened at his Broadwell Street practice in May 2010. He was charged with one count of first-degree and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Davis is currently being held on $3 million bond. His preliminary exam is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
3 comments
kdude
You old pervert you need her daddy to beat your azz into the dirt!!!
Amy
This is mind blowing. I honestly do not believe this at all. I’ve worked with Dr Davis during my externship. He was never left alone with patients. No one is every asked to leave! There is always a nurse or MA on each room with him. Dr Davis is a good man and he’d NEVER do something like this.
All he’s ever did was try to get ppl of drugs, get those who truly need help, the help they need.
3 yrs later the mother speaks out? I’m Sry but any procedure my kids getting I’m not leaving the room. If my child came out crying, I’m gonna ask questions right there, no waiting!
Outraged !
Christy
I was a patient of his and a good friend. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard