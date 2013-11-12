Lily Tomlin Slated For LaughFest 2014

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lily Tomlin will bring her one-woman show, An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin, to West Michigan on March 10, 2014, as part of LaughFest.
LaughFest runs March 6 – 16 next year as a fund-raiser and awareness project of Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids.
The performance is a partnership between LaughFest and Broadway Grand Rapids, which is known for bringing in high quality national stage tours, including Broadway musicals.
Tomlin became a household name on the classic comedy series “Laugh-In” back in the 60s and 70s, but since then her television, movie, and live performance career established her as an award-winning comedienne.
A Detroit native, Tomlin studied drama at Wayne State University. However, she has never performed in Grand Rapids.
Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids provides support for cancer patients and survivors.
