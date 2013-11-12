Lily Tomlin Slated For LaughFest 2014

Posted 5:00 AM, November 12, 2013, by , Updated at 06:21AM, March 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Tomlin â€“ LilyGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lily Tomlin will bring her one-woman show, An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin, to West Michigan on March 10, 2014, as part of LaughFest.

LaughFest runs March 6 – 16 next year as a fund-raiser and awareness project of Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids.

The performance is a partnership between LaughFest and Broadway Grand Rapids, which is known for bringing in high quality national stage tours, including Broadway musicals.

Tomlin became a household name on the classic comedy series “Laugh-In” back in the 60s and 70s, but since then her television, movie, and live performance career established her as an award-winning comedienne.

A Detroit native, Tomlin studied drama at Wayne State University. However, she has never performed in Grand Rapids.

Gilda’s Club of Grand Rapids provides support for cancer patients and survivors.

3 comments