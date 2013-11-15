New IT Career Training Program For Michigan Veterans

LANSING, Mich. – According to a news release Gov. Rick Snyder announced a new public-private partnership that will provide information and technology training and certification to Michigan veterans.

“Military service members are among the most highly trained talent in the country, but they often struggle to transfer their military skills into civilian job qualifications and miss great opportunities to secure rewarding careers,” Snyder said. “This program will provide vets who worked in IT fields with the fast-track training they need to successfully transition into civilian employment.”

The Michigan Shifting Careers: IT Networking Certifications Program for Military Servicemembers pilot program is offered by the Workforce Development Agency – Veterans’ Services Division in partnership with New Horizons, Cisco, Futures, Inc., Pearson VUE, Davenport University, and Capella University. The program will provide, at no cost to veterans, ANSI-accredited Cisco training and preparation leading to the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA®) certification to veterans with IT skills, as well as virtual access to Cisco Learning Labs.

“Thousands of U.S. military personnel have built technical, leadership and other valuable skills during their time of service,” said Jeanne Beliveau Dunn, vice president and general manager, Learning@Cisco. “Despite risking life and limb, finding employment when they return stateside is a battle that veterans should not have to fight alone. This program will leverage and validate the unique skills, experience, and qualifications that veterans hold by fast-tracking veterans to obtain the industry-recognized Cisco CCNA certification, and pairing them with high-demand IT jobs. Cisco is pleased to stand side-by-side with the state of Michigan, New Horizons, Futures, Inc and our many partners to offer a brighter future for our veterans.”

As veterans complete the training, pass the exams and earn their certifications, an extensive partner and employer network will help them secure full-time employment. Participants will also have the option of using their credit toward a two- or four-year degree program at Davenport University or Capella University.

New Horizons training facilities in Detroit, Livonia, Troy, East Lansing, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, in collaboration with local MWA offices and the Michigan National Guard, are creating a virtual cohort and training program that can simultaneously serve veterans and employers across multiple locations. The inaugural cohort will consist of 20 participants, with additional cohorts being offered in the future.

Participating veterans, service members and employers will use US IT Pipeline, a cloud-based talent exchange platform that enables an entirely new level of collaboration between the IT Industry, training partners and veterans. The platform provides registered users with skills assessment, career exploration tools, education and training information and direct access to job openings. It also enables employers to match their jobs with personnel based on their training, experience, education and credentials.

“Information technology is an important employment sector in Michigan, and our returning veterans bring valuable IT skills to the table,” said Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Jeff Barnes. “Michigan has a growing cyber security industry, which presents our veterans with a great opportunity to match their IT skills with this national security service.”

The Workforce Development Agency promotes a flexible, innovative, and effective workforce system within the state of Michigan. The WDA and the Michigan Works! system provide services to employers and job seekers to train and place skilled workers in good jobs across Michigan.

For more information on Shifting Careers: IT Network Certification for Veterans, visit the Veterans’ Services Division at http://www.mitalent.org/veteran/. Employers and service members who are interested in participating in this program can register by creating their account at https://usitpipeline.com/.