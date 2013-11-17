Nov. 17 Severe Weather Cancellations

Posted 2:44 PM, November 17, 2013, by and , Updated at 04:44PM, November 17, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kent

  • Sparta Area Schools Closed – All Evening Activities Canceled.
  • St Stephen School- All Evening Activities Canceled, All Faith Formation Activities Canceled.
  • St. Patrick School (Parnell)- Youth ministry meeting cancelled

Ottawa

  • St. Michael in Coopersville- All Evening Activities Canceled.
  • Zeeland Public Schools- Holland Area Youth Orchestra Concert Canceled.

Ionia

  • Lakewood Public Schools- Footloose 3 p.m. performance rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Muskegon

  • Oakridge Public Schools- High school drama rehearsal cancelled.

We will continue to update this list, but you can also click here for live updates.

