Nov. 17 Severe Weather Cancellations

- Sparta Area Schools Closed – All Evening Activities Canceled.
- St Stephen School- All Evening Activities Canceled, All Faith Formation Activities Canceled.
- St. Patrick School (Parnell)- Youth ministry meeting cancelled
Ottawa
- St. Michael in Coopersville- All Evening Activities Canceled.
- Zeeland Public Schools- Holland Area Youth Orchestra Concert Canceled.
Ionia
- Lakewood Public Schools- Footloose 3 p.m. performance rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Muskegon
- Oakridge Public Schools- High school drama rehearsal cancelled.
We will continue to update this list, but you can also click here for live updates.