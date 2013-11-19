Baja Motorsports Recalls Mini Bikes Due to Fall, Crash Hazard

BETHESDA, MD. — This recall involves Baja Motorsports MB200 gas-powered mini bikes manufactured from August 2010 through August 2012.

The recalled mini bikes have a black frame with a black padded seat, a gas tank and fenders that are black, red or yellow, side reflectors and a headlight. A decal with the words “Baja” and “Warrior” and the number 200 inside a circle with wings attached is on both sides of the gas tank.

“Baja 200cc” is on the engine cover on the right side of the minibike. This mini bike may also be known as WR96, WR200, Baja Heat, Baja Carbon and Mini Baja. The date of manufacture is on the bottom right of the Vehicle Emissions Control Information label in the MM/YY format. The label is attached to the front side of the engine.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini bikes and contact Baja Motorsports to schedule a free repair.

Consumers can contact Baja Inc., toll-free at (888) 863-2252 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.bajamotorsports.com and click on Safety Information for more information.

The item was sold at Northern Tool Equipment, Pep Boys and Tractor Supply Company from February 2010 to September 2013 for about $650.