One Man Injured In Shooting

Posted 4:17 AM, November 23, 2013, by , Updated at 09:52AM, November 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

bridge st shootingGRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting around 1:30 am Saturday. Police were called to the 600 block of Bridge Street and when they got to the scene they found one victim in his early 20s.

Witnesses say there was an altercation that led to the shooting; police are still trying to figure out whether it took place inside or outside Konkle’s Bar. Police found the shooting victim just down the street from the bar outside Chase Bank with two gunshot wounds to his lower back.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects at this time and are still investigating.

