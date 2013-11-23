One Man Injured In Shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting around 1:30 am Saturday. Police were called to the 600 block of Bridge Street and when they got to the scene they found one victim in his early 20s.

Witnesses say there was an altercation that led to the shooting; police are still trying to figure out whether it took place inside or outside Konkle’s Bar. Police found the shooting victim just down the street from the bar outside Chase Bank with two gunshot wounds to his lower back.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have any suspects at this time and are still investigating.