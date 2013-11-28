GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—Happy Thanksgiving from FOX 17 staff! FOX 17 staff is taking a moment from their stories and gathering for a meal together in the newsroom on Thursday. We are very thankful for all FOX 17 viewers. We hope everyone in West Michigan has a very nice day!
Happy Thanksgiving From FOX 17
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
