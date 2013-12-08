Accumulating Snow Moves Back Into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A system taking shape in the central U.S. will move north Sunday and into West Michigan. Light snow should begin in late afternoon and early evening.

FOX 17 Live Radar shows snow starting to move into the viewing area. Widespread snow will be possible as the system brings a large area of snow into the Great Lakes. Snow will be light to moderate as it moves from south to north tonight. While, the system may be large in area, the amount of moisture present is lacking meaning that snow totals should be fairly light.

Expect a widespread area of snowfall between one to two inches with isolated areas along the northern Lakeshore with up to three inches possible.

Snow will start to taper off by late Sunday and early Monday morning. There is a slight chance that patchy freezing drizzle may develop in the early morning before sunrise, which could make Monday mornings commute slippery.

Cold arctic air will stick around through the week as another reenforcing shot of cold air arrives mid-week bringing with it the coldest temperatures so far this season.