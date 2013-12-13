Consumer reporter John Matarese on now sneaky those ‘smart’ TVs are.
Smart TVs Will Track Your Viewing
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Samsung’s 146-inch television ‘The Wall’ is as big as a wall
-
Smart Shopper: What to buy and not buy in March
-
Your new tech can cause problems for 911 dispatchers
-
Feds: Man sent white powder letters to Trump Jr., Stabenow, 3 others
-
Honest Eyes offers affordable, stylish frames at Smart Shopper prices
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 24
-
Ricky Martin accidentally hears reporter’s fangirl freak-out on live TV
-
Senate vote on track to fail: Government set to shut down at midnight
-
Smart Shopper: Fill a whole bag for just $15!
-
Fifth grader unknowingly passes out medical marijuana gummies at school
-
-
Smart Shopper: Donate items for Goodwill, get Younkers coupons
-
Government shuts down as lawmakers still searching for a deal
-
Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek leaving FOX 17 in March