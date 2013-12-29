More Snow To Accompany Arctic Blast

How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Posted 5:20 PM, December 29, 2013, by
WEST MICHIGAN — Expect more accumulating snow to accompany the Arctic blast working in to the Great Lakes. As the attached photo indicates, Lake-Effect Snow Advisories have been posted for areas south/west of Grand Rapids across Allegan and Van Buren Counties overnight and in to Monday morning. Frigid northwest winds will crank up the lake-effect machine for a general 2″ to 4″ in those locations with some areas maybe seeing 4″ to 6″ locally. Most of our FOX 17 viewing area will only see light snow showers and flurries overnight in to Monday as winds slowly turn more westerly.

Temperatures most of this week for high will only be between about 15 and 20 degrees with wind chills running in the single digits. We actually have several chances for more accumulating snow this week. First will be what was just outlined above. Second, a low pressure area with some lake-enhancement will deliver another 1″ to 3″ Monday night in to Tuesday morning/mid-day across the area. Locations north/west of Grand Rapids will be on the higher end of snow totals with a west/southwest wind and some Lake Michigan enhancement.

Tuesday night in to Wedneday morning more accumulating snow is likely with at least 2″ to 4″ possible. A system passing south later Wednesday may clip our southern counties with more snow, and yet more snow showers are possible on Thursday.

Temperatures won’t move out of the deep freeze until Saturday when we move in to the mid/upper 20s. There may be a light mix of precipitation Saturday night/Sunday morning as temperatures rise in to the low/mid 30s Sunday ahead of our next weather maker. Snow is likely with this system (along with windy conditions both Saturday/Sunday) on Sunday as it moves across the state.

