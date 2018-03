This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PASADENA, Calif. — Attendees at this year’s Rose Bowl are paying a pretty penny for peanuts. At this year’s game, a bag of peanuts runs $6. For a Coors Light or Miller, football fans are ponying up $13. Filed in: News Facebook

