Memorial Held For Man Found Murdered Under Snow

Posted 4:30 PM, January 11, 2014, by , Updated at 08:04PM, January 11, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jose HernandezHOLLAND, Mich.- Friends and family said goodbye to a man murdered Sunday night, his body left buried in the snow.

A memorial service for Jose Patricio Hernandez, 38, was held at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, Saturday.

Hernandez was found bloodied and snow-covered Monday night next to his running car at Amberwood Apartments in Park Twp.

Police say he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say they do not have any suspects at the time, and that Hernandez does not appear to have been robbed.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything at Amberwood Apartments Sunday night is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer (877) 88-SILENT.

