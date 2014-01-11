Memorial Held For Man Found Murdered Under Snow

HOLLAND, Mich.- Friends and family said goodbye to a man murdered Sunday night, his body left buried in the snow.

A memorial service for Jose Patricio Hernandez, 38, was held at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, Saturday.

Hernandez was found bloodied and snow-covered Monday night next to his running car at Amberwood Apartments in Park Twp.

Police say he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say they do not have any suspects at the time, and that Hernandez does not appear to have been robbed.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything at Amberwood Apartments Sunday night is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer (877) 88-SILENT.