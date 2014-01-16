‘Gilligan’s Island’ Professor, Actor Russell Johnson, Dead at 89

Posted 5:37 PM, January 16, 2014, by and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
462px-Russell_Johnson_Black_Saddle_1960

File photo from Wikimedia Commons

(CNN) — Actor Russell Johnson, best known as the Professor in the 1960s TV sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Thursday, his agent said. Johnson was 89.

Johnson played the iconic role of Professor Roy Hinkley, whose scientific schemes to get the castaways rescued were always foiled by Gilligan’s bumbling.

Alan Hale Jr., Russell Johnson and Bob Denver stand knee-deep in water in a 1966 episode of “Gilligan’s Island.”

He died at his home in Washington, where he lived with his wife, Connie. She and their daughter, Kimberly, were at his side, said agent Mike Eisenstadt. Johnson is also survived by a stepson, Court, and a grandson, he said.

Johnson worked up until his death, signing autographs at public appearances over the holidays, said Eisenstadt. He called Johnson’s death “unexpected.”

He was “just a positive and nice guy” who always treated people with respect, his agent said.

His acting career began in the early 1950s with many jobs as a character actor on television. He played Marshal Gib Scott in two seasons of “Black Saddle,” a Western that ran in 1959 and 1960.

Johnson acted in dozens of television shows after the four seasons on “Gilligan’s Island,” but his career seemed stranded on its own island because of the popular sitcom role.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s