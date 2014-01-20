DeVos Asks Agema to Step Down From RNC Due to Anti-Gay Comments

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s the controversy that republicans are discussing across West Michigan.
The former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Betsy DeVos, calling on fellow West Michigan Republican Dave Agema to step down from the Republican National Committee due to some of the comments he’s made about homosexuals and Muslims.
Agema was a state representative from 2007 through 2012. He was elected as the National Committeeman from Michigan in May 2012.
Political experts like Don Zinman of Grand Valley State University say it’s a matter of image.
“It’s certainly embarrassing,” said Zinman, associate professor of political science. “Certainly there’s no question that the Republican Party wants to present a more tolerant posture as it concerns their relationship with LGBT Americans and immigrants and younger voters.”
Agema has always been outspoken on his views about homosexuality as evidenced in a speech he gave for Michigan’s CPAC in the spring of 2013.
In it he said, “I have a dream that we get a president that doesn’t glorify gay NFL players.”
The comments continued on Facebook where he posted a number of statements over the past few months.
“Well, it seems I’m in good company, the LGBT community is now going after Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty,” Agema said.
He also posted a link to an anti-gay article in the past which said in-part, “part of the homosexual agenda is to get the public to affirm their filthy lifestyle, as one homosexual admitted….”
There was also a post online that seemed to support the anti-gay policies in Russia that are being discussed in advance of the Olympics.
The post that was attributed to Agema said, “Read their law. Common sense in Russia!”
Agema has also spoken out about terrorism and the Muslim heritage, saying in a previous speech, “My goal is to stop terrorism. I really don’t like it. Quite frankly, I shouldn’t say this, but it’s actually true. Not every Muslim is a terrorist but most terrorists are Muslim.”
The comments eventually captured the attention of Betsy DeVos, a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party.
This week, she has come out against the Agema’s comments, saying, “He has damaged his position and his party. He reflects badly on Republicans and on Michigan… I couldn`t stand by and hold my tongue.”
Political Consultant and grass-roots Republican activist Dennis Lennox has also gathered around 200 signatures, creating a petition to try to get Agema removed from his position with the RNC.
He said there was growing resentment and backlash from party members.
“Unfortunately one of my friends until last week, he was the leader of the National Gay Republicans organization, and he actually quit the Republican party over this,” Lennox said. “We’re losing people.”
When we stopped by Agema’s home to ask if he would like to talk about the recent issues, a woman answered the door but quickly slammed it shut when we said we were from FOX 17.
Agema did seem to respond to the recent controversy on Facebook, saying,
” Just got back from an 8 day out of the country vacation scheduled this past summer.”
“While I was gone it seems the same people are feeding half truths to the news within the GOP, stirring up divisiveness.”
“I stand on the same issues I always have, God Family and country. There are times I have posted or linked an article to encourage discourse. This does not constitute endorsement of that position.”
There are supporters on Agema’s Facebook page that are posting feverishly as well.
“Dave Agema is considered a leader in the RNC conservative caucus where there used to only be a handful of members in this caucus, They are now over 100,’ said David Wells
“I hope you do not give in to some of the calls out there (e.g. – Betsy DeVos) to resign your position,” said Tyler Wagenmaker
Zinman said any fallout remains to be seen.
“The fallout could be positive or negative actually. If the party leadership is seen in a position of standing against anti-gay or anti-Muslim remarks, then that could actually be a positive thing. If the comments that Mr. Agema made were seen as outside of the mainstream of the Republican party, then voters could see that these were just the comments of one rogue party member who’s been disavowed by the national party in the same way other Democrats and Republicans who’ve made controversial remarks have been marginalized by the party establishment,” said Zinman. “The DeVos family is the part of the party establishment.”
“I do think they still carry a lot of weight in the Michigan party and at some degree at the national level” Zinman added.
13 comments
jerry
i think the devos's have done a great job here in g r and around the world but betsy is out of line thinking she can tell nrc and agema to step down. he's right the thoughts of his are on the money its time this country starts standing up for whats right not worrying about the towel heads and gays. if they dont like it here go back where ya come from
Paul
"God, Family and country"? Really?…… What GOD? What Family? What Country? Certainly not mine.
Bruce
You must be a lib?
Well, you know where the door is right ?
Don't let it hit you in theass on the way out.
Sher
Bruce, It seems that people are leaving in droves, who needs them? Like D. Wells said there are at least 100 of you on Agema's side.
Bob
Let's be careful with this. The Devos's have put MILLIONS of dollars into preventing the spread of the gays….. She's worried about one thing, and that's image alone. You never once heard her say she's against what he said.
Tracy
I feel she is out of line for even speaking up on this just because of her name and money and that is exactly what is wrong with this country today. If you have money you can say and do what you want ! But if you are poor even though you have knowledge and are smart you are not seen or heard. Because with money someone is always looking for that edge or favor when it comes around.He is for the people and the people have not asked for him to step down that is what is wrong also with America when a person speaks their mind even though millions of others feel the same way they are like robots and hide and are afraid to speak.When the gay right activists want to speak on the subject it invades those of us that feel differently about the subject and we are forced to listen even though we feel it invades our rights. But yet when someone speaks against gay right activists we are wrong and out of line .TO EVERYTHING IN LIFE THEIR ARE 2 VIEWS SO WHY IS 1 WRONG AND THE OTHER RIGHT?
Truth Be Told
Anyone who pays attention to politics and "pop culture" should know the left is extremely anti-free speech , unless you agree with the agenda.
Just compare the rantings of ” gay rights “activist” Dan Savage, who open wished all Christians would die or Cher for example.
No "outrage" from the left….not a peep
But, Sara palin, or in this case Devos has the leftists raging.
The "party of love" is hardly that, in fact, they have divided the nation like no enemy ever could.
Free speech people, one of the republics most important civil rights, for both sides.
dragon
in reguards to the polititcal request for step down story i feel they all should step down because i havent seen any of them do anything for the us populace