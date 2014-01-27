Missing Snowmobilers Found Alive in U.P.

ONTONAGON, Michigan — Two missing snowmobilers were found alive Monday near the Porcupine Mountains State Park.

According to a release, Michigan State Police located the men during a ground search.

The missing snowmobilers, who live in Minnesota, experienced trouble with their sleds and contacted family members about their situation, the release said.

Crews used cell phone forensic technology to narrow the search area.

Civil Air Patrol, who assisted with the search, said they were notified at about 2:26 p.m. that the men were found.