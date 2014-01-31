Crowd-Pleasing Recipes For Your Super Bowl Party

If you’re having people over to watch the big game, Megan Gundy from the blog “What Megan’s Making“, shares recipes that are sure to please.

ALL IN ONE LASAGNA

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1 (28 ounce) can Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes

2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic & Oregano

1 (16 ounce) box lasagna noodles, traditional, uncooked

1 (15 ounce) carton low-fat ricotta cheese

3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350º F. In large mixing bowl combine water, RED GOLD® CRUSHED TOMATOES and RED GOLD® DICED TOMATOES with BASIL, GARLIC & OREGANO.Cover the bottom of a 9x13x2 inch baking pan with 1½ cups of sauce mixture. Arrange 1/3 of noodles on top of sauce, slightly overlapped. Top with ½ of ricotta cheese, ½ of mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of sauce. Repeat layers and top with last 1/3 of noodles and the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 to 1½ hours; until noodles are cooked. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. The recipe makes 12 servings, but you could divide the recipe into two 9×9 inch baking dishes and freeze one for a wintry night supper.