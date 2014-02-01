2 MSU Students Shot; 1 Victim From West Michigan ‘Critical’

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police are searching for the suspect who shot two Michigan State University students at an off-campus apartment Friday evening, at least one of whom graduated from high school in West Michigan.

The shooting victim in critical condition is from Barry County, a family friend of one of the victims told FOX 17 News early Saturday morning. The condition of the other shooting victim is not clear.

Both shooting victims were roommates at the Cedar Village Apartments, said a friend of one of the victim’s family. The man in critical condition is a 2012 Thornapple-Kellogg High School graduate from Middleville, said the family friend.

Michigan State University Police sent out an emergency text message Friday evening to students and staff stating, “Shooting occured at 845pm in 200 block of Cedar St in East Lansing. Suspect is a black male average height & build. Call ELPD at 517-319-6897 with information.”

Lansing television station WLNS reported that according to investigators, the two shootings did not appear to be a random incident.

