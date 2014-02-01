GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– We’re checking out what’s new in theaters this week including ‘Frozen: Sing-Along’, ‘That Awkward Moment’ and ‘Labor Day’.
New In Theaters- 2/1/2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Free Laughfest events happening this week
-
All the way from NYC, Broadway GR announces ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Grand Rapids
-
Ionia Middle School implementing ‘no bag’ policy after Florida shooting
-
Sweetwater’s Donut Mill opens new location
-
Universal launches plans for third ‘Jurassic World’ film
-
-
Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true
-
Kent Co. Sheriff: Suspect shown in social media posts is in custody
-
‘Black Panther,’ 4 weeks in, tops ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
-
Help Leigh Ann pick out a new pair of glasses from Honest Eyes Optical
-
Barbra Streisand had her beloved dog cloned, twice
-
-
Regal Cinemas to start serving Cheetos popcorn
-
Peeps launches new spring line – including mystery flavors and a breakfast option
-
Dolly Parton removes ‘Dixie’ from Stampede dinner show