New In Theaters- 2/1/2014

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– We’re checking out what’s new in theaters this week including ‘Frozen: Sing-Along’, ‘That Awkward Moment’ and ‘Labor Day’. Filed in: Morning News, News Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

