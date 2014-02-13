Wawee Resigns From Kent County Commission; Replacement To Be Appointed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A replacement for Kent County 6th District Commissioner Michael Wawee, Jr., is being sought after Wawee resigned from the board Thursday.

Wawee’s resignation is effective February 28, according to a release. The board has 30 days from that date to replace him and hold the seat through the end of the year.

The commissioner was charged with embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 while he worked at Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Wawee’s resignation was delivered in a letter to the Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Dan Koorndyk. In the letter, Wawee professed his innocence.

Anyone seeking to by appointed to the board should send a resume to the Board of Commissioners Office, 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503, by March 5, 2014.