Wawee Resigns From Kent County Commission; Replacement To Be Appointed

Posted 10:33 AM, February 13, 2014, by , Updated at 04:54PM, February 13, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wawee—MichaelGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A replacement for Kent County 6th District Commissioner Michael Wawee, Jr., is being sought after Wawee resigned from the board Thursday.

Wawee’s resignation is effective February 28, according to a release. The board has 30 days from that date to replace him and hold the seat through the end of the year.

The commissioner was charged with embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 while he worked at Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned and operated by the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Wawee’s resignation was delivered in a letter to the Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Dan Koorndyk. In the letter, Wawee professed his innocence.

Anyone seeking to by appointed to the board should send a resume to the Board of Commissioners Office, 300 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503, by March 5, 2014.

