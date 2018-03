BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (March 12, 2014) — Anyone depending on public transportation services in Battle Creek on Wednesday may have to seek out alternatives.

According to a release issued on Wednesday morning, The City of Battle Creek Transit department has suspended all public transit services effective immediately.

Weather and road conditions will be monitored by staff, and services will resume when conditions allow.

Contact Battle Creek Transit at 269-966-3474 for additional information.